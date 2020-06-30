Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Video games are for everyone

- Kotaku -

Advertisement

Scroll to site
News

Fortnite Is Finally Out Of Early Access

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Fortnite
FortniteFortnite: Save the WorldEpic GamesPCps4Xbox OneEarly Accesskotakucore
5
Save
Illustration for article titled iFortnite/i Is Finally Out Of Early Access
Screenshot: Epic Games

Nearly three years after the launch of Fortnite: Save the World—the original survival defense game barely anyone played and not the battle royale afterthought that became a worldwide sensation—Epic Games is ripping off that early access bandaid and declaring Save the World a real, premium game. Battle Royale and Creative are losing their early access labels as well. Their little games are growing up.

Advertisement

In a post on the Fortnite website, Epic details the changes coming to Fortnite: Save The World with the switch from early access to... just access. The developer has decided to continue offering Save the World as a premium game, meaning people who wish to play must pay. Folks who purchased founder’s packs for the game will be upgraded to the next level of founder’s benefits, with Ultimate Pack owners gaining a new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks.

The downside to leaving early access is Save the World updates will be slower post-release, and in the coming months it will no longer be able to support cosmetic items purchased through Battle Royale. The upside is the introduction of seasonal ventures, unique season-long adventures crafted to give Save the World players stuff to do instead of the same old stuff they’ve been doing.

Advertisement

Read all about the changes coming to the newly-out-of-early-access game over at the official website.

More Fortnite, But Not This Particular Fortnite

G/O Media may get a commission
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $25
VAVA Mini Dash Cam
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Nintendo President Apologizes For Joy-Con Trouble

26 Years Later, Classic Adventure Beneath A Steel Sky Gets The Sequel It Deserves

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now