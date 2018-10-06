Epic Games have announced a new “Support-A-Creator” event that begins October 8 and runs through the end of the year that allows creators to earn real-world currency when their supporters spend V-bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency.



Players will be able to support creators by adding a creator’s Epic tag in the Support a Creator menu in the Item Shop in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. After this, the creator will earn money based on the total amount of V-bucks spent in the store by people supporting them. For some reason, this selection only lasts for 14 days, so if you want to support someone after that you need to re-input their tag.

To break the math down a little: Creators will earn $5 for every 10,000 V-bucks that are spent supporting them in total. If five people each spend 10,000 V-bucks each during an event to support a creator, then that creator will earn $25.

In their explanation of the event, Epic are very clear that there are specific guidelines to determine eligibility for the event, which include having created Fortnite content in the past 30 days, having 1,000 or more followers on a major social media platform, and being capable of receiving payment.

While you might assume that this is mainly geared at streamers or YouTubers, Epic says that there are a wide range of potential creative individuals that make Fornite content who can apply for the program. They specifically call out “video makers, streamers, storytellers, artists, cosplayers, musicians, and community builders.”

A creator also has to agree to abide by a code of conduct that allows for a lot of discretion on Epic’s part when it comes to who can be a part of the event. Alongside a lot of other basic code of conduct things, there are some parts that stand out. In the “dos” category, that includes:

Respect other players. Be graceful in victory and defeat.



Use official Fortnite names for all weapons, Outfits, Points of Interest, and items.



While the “don’ts” have:

Engage in hate speech, threats, spam, harassment, discriminatory or illegal behavior.



Be overly commercial or spammy.

It is unclear to me how, in the hundreds of thousands of hours of content that is going to be produced, Epic is going to enforce these rules, especially something as vague as someone being too “spammy” on platforms that fundamentally force creators into suggesting that you follow, subscribe, and hit a notification bell as often as possible. In any case, Epic seems very serious about the consequences:

“Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated. Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately. If a participant engages in unacceptable behavior, Epic Games may take any action deemed appropriate, up to and including expulsion from the program without warning.”

It is currently unclear whether this program will continue in some form after the December 31, 2018 end date for this specific iteration of the limited time Support-a-Creator event.

Interested creators can find the application on the official site.