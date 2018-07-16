Today on Highlight Reel we have big ships, skinless giants in Fortnite, cart tricks, and much more!
- Far Cry 5 - Poor guy never stood a chance - LiquidMercury45 Ω
- Skyrim - Rise up - @Doctor_Rover
- The Witcher 3 - roach what the hell are you doing - Kraven Bromo
- For Honor - :O - TlM0
- Rainbow 6 Siege - Jackal’s ability is superb sometimes - Feij
- Gears of War 4 - door phasing - Boyce18
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-mars-tered - onetartshart
- Battlefield 1 - breeching ship - DeadGear The Dude
- Battlefield 1 - hello there… - Saboteur009
- PUBG - Not sure how this happened.... - Z30N117
- PUBG - well this just happened to me - acogz
- Fortnite BR - first successful loop with the new vehicle - GoobyTheRaccoon
- Fortnite BR - Landed A Kickflip - Blockbuster
- Fortnite BR - Fortnite ATK roof jump - Emppi20
- Fortnite BR - Imperial Iceman
