Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Fortnite Is Back On The US App Store After Nearly Five Years Away

The popular battle royale has been at the center of a years-long legal fight between Apple and Epic

Fortnite
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Fortnite Is Back On The US App Store After Nearly Five Years Away
Image: Apple / Epic / Kotaku

Epic’s super-popular free-to-play battle royale game, Fortnite, is finally available to download and play on the iOS App Store in the United States after being removed from it in 2020. This return to the store follows recent pressure from a federal judge urging Apple to allow Fortnite back on its digital marketplace.

Suggested Reading

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Dev's New PlayStation Studio Looking For Artist With 'Advanced Expertise' In Generative AI
Fresh Pokémon Card Madness Has GameStop Limiting Collectors To One Box Each
Tom Cruise Is A Movie Theater Popcorn Sicko
Kotaku Goes Hands-On At The Apple Developer Showcase
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Dev's New PlayStation Studio Looking For Artist With 'Advanced Expertise' In Generative AI
Fresh Pokémon Card Madness Has GameStop Limiting Collectors To One Box Each
Tom Cruise Is A Movie Theater Popcorn Sicko
Kotaku Goes Hands-On At The Apple Developer Showcase
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Earlier this month, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers—who has been involved with this court battle since the start—ruled that Apple can no longer take a cut from purchases made outside of apps and blocked the tech giant from restricting how developers can point people to third-party payment options. The judge also ruled that Apple must immediately stop blocking or hindering devs from including third-party payment options. This led to Epic announcing that, now that it could freely include its own payment system, it would return Fortnite to the App Store in the United States.

Advertisement

Related Content

Fortnite Has A Museum Dedicated To Teaching About The Holocaust
Epic Is Promising Bonus V-Bucks To Fortnite Players Who Buy Directly From Its Store

Related Content

Fortnite Has A Museum Dedicated To Teaching About The Holocaust
Epic Is Promising Bonus V-Bucks To Fortnite Players Who Buy Directly From Its Store

But Apple, which is appealing the ruling, wouldn’t provide approval for Fortnite to return as part of its standard app approval process. This move prompted Epic to request that the court step in. On Monday, Judge Rogers issued an order warning Apple that if it didn’t comply with the court’s demands, it could wind up back in court needing to explain itself.

Advertisement

“Apple is fully capable of resolving this issue without further briefing or a hearing,” said the judge.

Advertisement

“However, if the parties do not file a joint notice that this issue is resolved, and this Court’s intervention is required, the Apple official who is personally responsible for ensuring compliance shall personally appear at the hearing hereby set for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.”

Seems like, for now at least, Apple has decided to avoid another legal fight in court, and Fortnite is now back on the App Store after 1,741 days.

Advertisement

“We back fam,” posted Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shortly after the game went live on the App Store.

Advertisement

Of course, Apple is appealing the judge’s orders as it fights to control its App Store and take a cut of every transaction made in official apps on iOS devices. Apple has the resources to continue fighting in court, and I expect that this isn’t the end of this legal war between Epic and Apple that started nearly five years ago when Epic decided to sidestep Apple’s policy of taking a cut of every in-app transaction. That move led to Fortnite being removed from the App Store and the subsequent years of court battles. For now though, players can log into Fortnite on their iPhones and iPads once more.