Fortnite Is Back On The US App Store After Nearly Five Years Away

Epic’s super-popular free-to-play battle royale game, Fortnite, is finally available to download and play on the iOS App Store in the United States after being removed from it in 2020. This return to the store follows recent pressure from a federal judge urging Apple to allow Fortnite back on its digital marketplace.

Earlier this month, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers—who has been involved with this court battle since the start—ruled that Apple can no longer take a cut from purchases made outside of apps and blocked the tech giant from restricting how developers can point people to third-party payment options. The judge also ruled that Apple must immediately stop blocking or hindering devs from including third-party payment options. This led to Epic announcing that, now that it could freely include its own payment system, it would return Fortnite to the App Store in the United States.

But Apple, which is appealing the ruling, wouldn’t provide approval for Fortnite to return as part of its standard app approval process. This move prompted Epic to request that the court step in. On Monday, Judge Rogers issued an order warning Apple that if it didn’t comply with the court’s demands, it could wind up back in court needing to explain itself.

“Apple is fully capable of resolving this issue without further briefing or a hearing,” said the judge.

“However, if the parties do not file a joint notice that this issue is resolved, and this Court’s intervention is required, the Apple official who is personally responsible for ensuring compliance shall personally appear at the hearing hereby set for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.”

Seems like, for now at least, Apple has decided to avoid another legal fight in court, and Fortnite is now back on the App Store after 1,741 days.

“We back fam,” posted Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shortly after the game went live on the App Store.

Of course, Apple is appealing the judge’s orders as it fights to control its App Store and take a cut of every transaction made in official apps on iOS devices. Apple has the resources to continue fighting in court, and I expect that this isn’t the end of this legal war between Epic and Apple that started nearly five years ago when Epic decided to sidestep Apple’s policy of taking a cut of every in-app transaction. That move led to Fortnite being removed from the App Store and the subsequent years of court battles. For now though, players can log into Fortnite on their iPhones and iPads once more.