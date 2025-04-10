Fortnite's New Adventure Time Skins Leak And Look Amazing

Fortnite dataminers have pulled out our first look at the recently teased Adventure Time skins and cosmetic items coming to the battle royale game later this week. And folks, they look pretty dang cool, and very accurate to the original cartoon versions of these popular characters, like Jake the Dog and Finn the Human.

On April 8, following previous rumors, Epic officially teased that it was planning to release Adventure Time-themed Fortnite cosmetics on Friday. Even though the original animated post-apocalyptic fantasy cartoon ended back in 2018, Cartoon Network has continued to produce specials and spin-offs for streaming platforms. So it’s not surprising that thousands of fans shared the news of the Adventure Time crossover on Twitter. And now we have our first look at all the upcoming skins courtesy of dataminers.

On Thursday, dataminers decrypted Fortnite’s latest update and pulled out all the Adventure Time-themed cosmetics. As teased by Epic, there are skins based on Jake and Finn. But there are also skins based on Marceline the vampire and Princess Bubblegum. The characters all look properly vibrant and even have Adventure Time’s trademark noodle arms and legs. These Adventure Time skins are set to arrive in Fortnite on April 11.

Beyond the skins, there are new emotes, including one where players can play video games on BMO—a talking sentient handheld console—and another one that’s a famous dance from the original animated show. There are also Adventure Time-themed pick axes, musical instruments, and backpacks. Oh and yes, you can use Finn—a dog who can shapeshift into nearly anything—as a glider. That means you can technically glide into Fortnite matches using Finn while playing as Finn. That’s a bit weird, but this is a game that lets Darth Vader fight Goku while Sabrina Carpenter snipes them both from a nearby tower.

As for the price, there will reportedly be a bundle that includes all four skins that will cost 3,800 V-Bucks. Skins will also be sold separately for 1,500 V-Bucks a pop.

One Fortnite leaker did the math on everything and it will likely cost you about $70 to get every Adventure Time cosmetic item and skin. Pricey, but people are willing to spend that kind of money on in-game skins these days. We lost that battle a long time ago.

