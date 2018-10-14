Peter Brackley, who during its heyday was the primary commentator for Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series, has died at the age of 67.



His passing was announced on the website of Brighton & Hove Albion, the club he supported and later worked with.

Brackley was of course well-known among football fans for his work calling games for ITV and BSkyB, as well as 90s classic Football Italia on Channel 4.

But readers of this site might be just as familial with him for his contributions to PES.

Advertisement

The first English-language Pro Evolution Soccer, released in 2001, featured Jon Briggs and Terry Butcher behind the mics. Brackley took over in 2002, though, and performed the role of primary commentator right through the series’ prime, from PES 2 to PES 6.

In addition to his PES work, Brackley also provided the commentary for Michael Owen’s World League Soccer ‘99: