Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Wasn't Thrilled With The Mario Olympics Stunt

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:olympics
olympicstokyo olympicsshinzo abepolitcisjapankotakueastGettypic
Save
Illustration for article titled Former Japanese Prime Minister Wasnt Thrilled With The Mario Olympics Stunt
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

During the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared out of a large green Warp Pipe, wearing a red Mario hat emblazoned with Tokyo 2020. But what did Abe think about the whole experience?

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Nikkan Sports, Abe was asked about it. He was frank, honest, and refreshing about the whole thing, saying, “To be honest, I wasn’t thrilled when [Tokyo 2020] President [Yoshiro] Mori first told me about it.”

“Initially, I wondered if it were okay for the Prime Minister to take on the appearance of Mario, but the Olympics wanted to get rid of political overtones as much as possible,” Abe added.

Advertisement

According to the former Prime Minister, it took over 20 hours just to get to Rio de Janeiro. Tokyo Olympics President Mori told Abe that because he had been Prime Minister for a long time, he was recognized internationally, and thus, had no choice but to do it. Abe then agreed.

Abe added that the Japanese delegation was punctual about the timing of the ceremony, but things got delayed. “I waited for over ten minutes in that pipe,” Abe added with a chuckle.

G/O Media may get a commission
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, but due to the global pandemic, they have been moved to summer 2021. Shinzo Abe left office in September of this year, and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, it seems, will be presiding over the games. Maybe he’ll be more into wearing a Mario hat?

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Cynthia Harrell, The Woman Who Sang 'Snake Eater,' Is Ready To Be Heard Again

Oh No Steve

Nintendo Nerfs Steve's Meat

DISCUSSION