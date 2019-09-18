Forgetful Dictator, out later this week on Steam, looks like the greatest educational video game I never got to play at school. Dressed as a strategy game, you’re actually learning about geography, capital cities and flags while you fight a giant dinosaur (and your own lack of knowledge of the world around you).
