Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker
Image: All Images Otome Yusha
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.  

Instead of hugging a pillow, let this speaker hug you. Behold the hug speaker, ready to wrap you in music and a soothing embrace.

The huge speaker depicts Ixa, the hero from Level-5's Otome Yusha mobile game.

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

You can wear him outside.

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Advertisement

Take him on dates (with other dates).

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Advertisement

Or get coffee together.

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Advertisement

And when he gets tired, just plug him in. Easy!

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Advertisement

This speaker, which really should be a product sold in stores, is currently a present that will be given to one lucky Otome Yusha fan.

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Advertisement

Illustration for article titled Forget Hug Pillows, Here Is An Anime Boy Hug Speaker

Watch it in action below: