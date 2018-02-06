Jaime Martinez is a Spanish artist based in the UK who works for Games Workshop.



Hence, you know, all the Warhammer stuff below.

You can see more of Jaime’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

