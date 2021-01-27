Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Ari Notis
lara croft in shadow of the tomb raider
Screenshot: Square Enix

For like the eight millionth time, Lara Croft is coming to the silver screen. Today, Netflix announced a new anime series based on Tomb Raider. According to Deadline, the show will follow and pick up after the recent reboot trilogy, which culminated with 2018’s terrific Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Also in the works: A series based on Kong: Skull Island.

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

Darklink
Darklink

“Silver Screen” refers to movie theaters, not televisions