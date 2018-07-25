Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s always a nice change of pace to feature some animation on Fine Art. Tonight, we’re showcasing the work of Ian Kazimer, who has wroked on games like For Honor and Brawlhalla.



Below you’ll see a highlight reel of his contributions to For Honor, some of which is fairly pedestrian (like running) and some of which involves...cutting a man’s heart out and eating it.