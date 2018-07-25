It’s always a nice change of pace to feature some animation on Fine Art. Tonight, we’re showcasing the work of Ian Kazimer, who has wroked on games like For Honor and Brawlhalla.
Below you’ll see a highlight reel of his contributions to For Honor, some of which is fairly pedestrian (like running) and some of which involves...cutting a man’s heart out and eating it.
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!