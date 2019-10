East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Out of all the characters and monsters in Dragon Quest, there is no better one for a rug than Liquid Metal Slime.



See what I mean? The character’s liquid-metal part is a bit larger than in Dragon Quest, but all works so well. As Famitsu reports, the rug went on sale in Japan last month and is priced at 17,380 yen ($160).



