It turns out that not only are the Five Nights at Freddy’s creator’s politics problematic, it sounds like he might also be a touch difficult to work with. The film based on the series has lost its director, possibly because Scott Cawthon has a “final cut” mentality to the movie-making process, whatever that means.

In a small interview with Collider, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum said that not only is director Chris Columbus no longer onboard, but the team has also written the script multiple times over in an attempt to please Cawthon, who has since retired from game development following his recent controversy.

“It’s really tough to crack,” Blum said. “We’ve written multiple scripts, and we’ve got where we’re threading a needle, which is doing justice to Five Nights at Freddy’s and making Scott [Cawthon] happy. The only way that we would go about it is giving Scott...I don’t want to do something that Scott doesn’t like. Let me say that a different way. I don’t have the right to do anything Scott doesn’t like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of ‘final cut’ and it’s taken longer than I hoped to get the right story.”

This is the first substantial update on the FNAF film project since November 2020, when Cawthon posted in the game’s subreddit about the screenplays he has rejected since announcing it in 2015. In the Reddit post, Cawthon said the team decided on a draft dubbed “Mike,” and that filming would begin in spring 2021. But it seems the project has undergone yet another setback in losing its director.

Still, Blum assured fans that the Five Nights at Freddy’s film is still coming, saying the team is “a long way from giving up,” and that he is confident Blumhouse Productions will eventually “figure it out.”

Cawthon drew the internet’s ire earlier this summer when his political donations were unearthed and shared on Twitter. The FNAF creator has given money to a number of politicians that actively engage in the marginalization and oppression of the LGBTQIA+ community. And despite apologizing in a lengthy Reddit post—dying on the hill that if he gets canceled, he’ll get canceled—fans were incensed to learn he’s handed dollars to people like Ben Carson, Donald Trump, and Mitch McConnell. Many have argued that there’s no excuse for supporting bigots, regardless of whether you have “friends in the community” or not.

Blum has yet to attach another director to the Five Nights at Freddy’s film. Meanwhile, the next entry in the game series, Security Breach, is supposed to launch this year on PC and PlayStation consoles.