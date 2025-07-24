Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Horror

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Movie Trailer Takes Us Back To The Original Location

Freddy, Foxy, and other creepy bots return to scare you and your buddies in December

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Five Nights At Freddy&#39;s 2 Movie Trailer Takes Us Back To The Original Location
Screenshot: Blumhouse / Universal / Kotaku

2023's Five Nights at Freddy’s ended up being a big blockbuster hit for horror makers Blumhouse, so it wasn’t a surprise that the company fast-tracked a sequel. And now we have our first official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which features more lore from the original horror games and even more deadly animatronics to scream at when the sequel arrives in December.

On July 24, Blumhouse dropped the first big trailer for the live-action video game adaptation sequel, showing off some of the new characters and the original Freddy Fazbear Pizza location, which, as I understand, is a big deal in the original games. Here’s the trailer:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 | Official Trailer

And here’s the official description of the movie straight from Universal and Blumhouse:

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest.

Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Five Nights at Freddy’s director, Emma Tammi, is back in the director’s seat for this new sequel, and the movie’s script is being written by FNAF game series creator Scott Cawthon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will land in theaters during the spookiest time of year...Christmas? Specifically, the move is out on December 5. A bit weird, but fans of this series will show up anytime and any place, so I bet it still makes a lot of money in a short amount of time.

.