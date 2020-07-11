Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Fly High, Space Biker

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photos
PhotosVirtual PhotographyPhoto modeDays GonephotographyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Fly High, Space Biker
Screenshot: @VikingDad278

This week on Snapshots: More Last of Us Part 2 photos, a creepy swamp, a big skull, an impressive deer, and a biker in the stars.

The Last of Us Part 2
Screenshot: Christopher Hegland (Email
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Metro: Exodus
Screenshot: @XkardazX
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @VGphotoMode
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @mr_geralt
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: @PoachiiN
Bound
Screenshot: @Rreecar
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Chris25551
The Division 2
Screenshot: @Talladier
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Omegapepper
Days Gone
Screenshot: @VikingDad278
“Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. But we might need a parachute.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

