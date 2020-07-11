Fly High, Space Biker

This week on Snapshots: More Last of Us Part 2 photos, a creepy swamp, a big skull, an impressive deer, and a biker in the stars.



The Last of Us Part 2 Screenshot : Christopher Hegland (Email

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @svid_vp

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Metro: Exodus Screenshot : @XkardazX

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @VGphotoMode

Death Stranding Screenshot : @mr_geralt

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : @PoachiiN

Bound Screenshot : @Rreecar

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Chris25551

The Division 2 Screenshot : @Talladier

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Omegapepper

Days Gone Screenshot : @VikingDad278

“Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. But we might need a parachute.”



Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



