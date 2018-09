Flotsam is an upcoming town-builder on PC set in a desolate future where everything has sunk beneath the waves. Players are left to scrounge the surface (and the depths) for construction materials, while avoiding things that are trying to trash your floating settlement.



This could be a total downer, but developers Pajama Llama have wisely decided to keep things light, giving the whole game a cheery, comedic slant.

Flotsam is aiming for a 2019 release on PC.