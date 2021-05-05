Flashback Getting A New Sequel For Its 30th Birthday

Note the 2. That’s the important bit. Image : Microids

With its gorgeous hand-drawn backgrounds, stunning (for its time) rotoscoped animation, and engaging science fiction storyline, 1992's Flashback is one of gaming’s all-time greats. Now original game designer Paul Cuisset is back, supervising a team of developers creating Flashback 2, coming in 2022 for consoles and PC.

There’s not a lot of information on the newly announced sequel so far beyond the official announcement from publisher Microids. We do know Flashback 2 is an action platformer chronicling the continuing adventures of Conrad B. Hart, the intelligence agent who thwarted an alien invasion of Earth in the first game (spoilers). It’s also not clear if this new sequel will acknowledge the events of Flashback’s first sequel, 1995's blocky 3D Fade to Black.

The most recent PC release of Flashback, via Steam Screenshot : Microids

If you’ve never played the original Flashback it’s available on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam for like $10, and you’ve got plenty of time to catch up. Avoid the 2013 remake though...it didn’t turn out very well.

