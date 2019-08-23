Five-time Evo champion SonicFox is live on Twitch with a charity drive for The Trevor Project, which focuses on crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. His goal is $20,000, with various donation incentives—from playing piano to shaving his mustache—spread out along the way.
