Iconic manga and anime Fist of the North Star is celebrating its 35th anniversary.



Keihin Kyuko trains have been covered with Fist of the North Stars characters.

Inside the train.



A couple stations have been renamed.

So Keikyu Kamata Station is now Keikyu Kaamatatatataaa Station

The “atatata” is the sound Kenshiro makes when punching the crap out of people.

Fist of the North Star will emblazon trains and stations until September.