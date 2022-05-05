Blizzard shared a lengthy list of Overwatch 2 patch notes today detailing changes it’s making to the first-person shooter a little more than a week into the player-versus-player mode’s closed beta.

In addition to squashing bugs, such as crashes and easily abusable level geometry, Overwatch 2’s first beta patch introduces a variety of both buffs and nerfs for its various heroes.

For example, jack-of-all-trades Soldier: 76 was apparently “over tuned” and “extremely mobile,” at least according to the developers. His movement speed while using his Sprint ability is being reduced by 10% to compensate.

The lovably squishy Roadhog, on the other hand, was “underperforming” and frequently dying while using his ultimate. As such, Whole Hog is being changed from a “channeled” ultimate (e.g. Cassidy’s Deadeye) into a “transformation” ultimate (e.g. Winston’s Primal Rage).

Blizzard believes this will make playing Roadhog “more interesting, effective, and fun” while also giving his ultimate added flexibility.

Overwatch 2 players reacting to the update seem to particularly enjoy Zenyatta’s improved Snap Kick, which now does 50% more damage and knocks foes further away from the delicate support character.



“We understand 5v5 has made support heroes feel more vulnerable, and we wanted to give Zenyatta tools to help create space between him and enemies,” the patch notes read.

As for support characters as a whole, Blizzard also detailed how it plans to address community concerns about the role’s overall vulnerability and lack of variety compared to tanks and damage-dealers.

“Longer term, we believe the most effective way to tackle this issue is to add exciting new support heroes to the game, and that is part of our plans,” a Blizzard blog explained earlier this week. “In the near term, our hero design team is also experimenting with significant, but shorter lead time, ideas including new and refreshed abilities for some existing support heroes.”

The blog adds, however, that any major changes that may be coming to support heroes will probably miss this current beta test.

Overwatch 2’s closed beta is ongoing and scheduled to run through May 17.