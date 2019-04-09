Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

Your Name was one of the best films of 2016. This summer, director Makoto Shinkai is back with a new anime feature. Here’s our first look.



Called Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko, or “Weather Child” in Japanese), the movie once again features the music of Radwimps, the band that provided the memorable songs for Your Name.

The movie isn’t a sequel to Your Name, but in many ways, looks like a spiritual successor. It tells the story of a young man who gets a job at an occult magazine and meets a young girl with the ability to change the dreary weather.

Weathering with You opens in Japan on July 19. No word yet on an international release.