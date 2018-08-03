Next February, a new Code Geass anime feature will be released in Japanese movie theaters. It’s called Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.



As pointed out on My Game News Flash, it was revealed in a live stream that this is an entirely new work.

The movie takes place after Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection R2, the second TV anime series. This one movie will serve as the conclusion.



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion debuted as an anime TV series in 2006. It was followed by Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 in 2008. I guess this movie is the default R3?

No word yet on an international release.