Yasuhisa Hara’s manga about the Warring States period in China is being turned into a live-action movie. Here is a first look.



Kingdom follows the adventures of a young warrior who becomes one of China’s greatest generals and unites the country.

Shinsuke Sato (live-action Gantz and Bleach) is directing the picture, which was shot in China. Kingdom will be out next April in Japan. No word yet about an international release.