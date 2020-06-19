Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

First Look At Studio Ghibli's Upcoming CG Movie

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animestudio ghiblikotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
As previously reported, Studio Ghibli is doing a long-form adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ novel Earwig and the Witch. Here is a first look at what the full CG adaptation will look like. 

The following screenshots were published by Comic Natalie.

Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Titled Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), the movie will air on NHK in Japan this winter. Hayao Miyazaki is overseeing the adaptation’s planning, while his son Goro, who helmed From Up On Poppy Hill, is directing. Toshio Suzuki is producing.

Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Illustration for article titled First Look At Studio Ghiblis Upcoming CG Movie
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Previously, Hayao Miyazaki worked on a CG anime 14-minute short called Boro the Caterpillar. This adaptation is the studio’s first full-length CG animation.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

