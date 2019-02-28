The upcoming Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is the first full-CG Pokémon anime movie. Of course, that means that not only the Pocket Monsters are in CG but also the Trainers.

Here is the latest Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution trailer.

Here is how Mewtwo looks in CG, which is quite good, I think!

And more startling, perhaps, is how Trainers Ash, Brock and Misty as well as Nurse Joy look when rendered in 3D computer graphics.



I’m so used to seeing them 2D!



Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution opens in Japan on July 12.