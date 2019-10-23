Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

First Look At Nausicaä's Live-Action Kabuki Version

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:studio ghibli
2.5K
1
1
Image: Sports Hochi
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Hayao Miyazaki turned down Hollywood but OKed an official kabuki adaptation of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Via Sports Hochi, here is a first look at actors Onoe Kikunosuke as Nausicaä and Nakamura Shichinosuke as Princess Kushana.

It’s interesting to see how the character’s costumes were changed for the kabuki version, especially Nausicaä’s outfit.

Advertisement
Image: Sports Hochi

The kabuki version will run from December 6 to 25 in Tokyo.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Hayao Miyazaki Turned Down Hollywood But Allowed Kabuki Version of Nausicaä
Hayao Miyazaki Wants You To Know Why Nausicaä Has Large Breasts
Hayao Miyazaki Seems To Hate Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones And Hollywood Movies

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts