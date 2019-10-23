First Look At Nausicaä's Live-Action Kabuki Version

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Hayao Miyazaki turned down Hollywood but OKed an official kabuki adaptation of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Via Sports Hochi, here is a first look at actors Onoe Kikunosuke as Nausicaä and Nakamura Shichinosuke as Princess Kushana.



It’s interesting to see how the character’s co stumes were changed for the kabuki version, especially Nausicaä’s outfit.

Image : Sports Hochi

The kabuki version will run from December 6 to 25 in Tokyo.

