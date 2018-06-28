Tite Kubo, best known for Bleach, has a new manga. It’s one-shot comedy manga called Burn the Witch.



In Japanese, the teaser site has the words “witch,” “dragon” and “reverse London.” That last one could also mean “rebirth London” as リバース (ribaasu) refers to “reverse” or its secondary meaning “rebirth.”

Bleach, which debuted in 2001, ended its run in 2016.

The one-shot Burn the Witch will appear in the issue of Weekly Jump that goes on sale July 14.

