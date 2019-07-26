Image: MBS

In the anime Fire Force, firefighters must contend with people who suddenly burst into flames. In the wake of the tragic fire at Kyoto Animation, the latest episode has been edited.



As Yomiuri and ANN report, the episode was delayed but will be broadcasted today. The episode, however, will be edited with new narration and the color of the flames altered.

“From episode 4 onward, we will deal [with similar situations] accordingly,” announced the show’s Japanese broadcaster MBS (via ANN). However, no future edits were clarified.

The decision to delay and then edit the anime comes after a tragic fire at Kyoto Animation claimed 34 lives and has left dozens injured.