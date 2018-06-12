Our first real look at Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which is coming to Switch next year, shows all the classic tactical combat, now with the graphical capabilities to give everyone feet.



It is remarkable to see these sweeping battles on a screen bigger than your 3DS or your phone, and the darker tone of Three Houses is a slight departure from the recent Fire Emblem formula. What’s most interesting to me is how they’ve changed the player’s perspective when you’re in a battle. It feels a lot more like you’re guiding an army, rather than pushing a few characters around on screen.



No word on whether or not it will have skinship, but I did spy one character telling another what skills to train in their spare time. That’ll be fun to play with, especially if I also get to tap their faces until hearts come out.