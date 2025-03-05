Avowed's Best Great Sword Boosts How Quickly You Can Attack

Avowed contains multiple fantastic two-handed Great Sword options, so it’s hard to specify which is the absolute best for you without knowing what type of build you’re going for. But one thing is for certain: Great Swords swing slow as hell. As such, more attack speed is never a bad thing. And that’s where The Philosopher’s Riddle Great Sword comes in, with its enchantment that can increase how quickly you attack. Here’s what you should know about this big-ass sword and where to find it.

The Philosopher’s Riddle passive bonus and enchantments

The Philosopher’s Riddle comes with the Poison Lash passive bonus, which deals +10 percent bonus Poison damage. Unless you’re specifically going for a poison build, this won’t be the weapon’s make-or-break component, but the added damage over time can be helpful nonetheless.

The Philosopher’s Riddle comes with the Aggressive Debate enchantment, which increases your attack speed by 15 percent for 10 seconds after completing a full combo. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Overwhelming Argument - Increases the attack speed buff after a full combo to 25 percent.

- Increases the attack speed buff after a full combo to 25 percent. Cutting Retort - Causes your Power Attacks to deal high Stun and Bleed accumulation.

Where to find The Philosopher’s Riddle

The Philosopher’s Riddle is pretty easy to find and can be snagged early in Avowed while exploring the game’s opening region of Dawnshore. You’ll need to head to Castol’s Folly, which is an island of ruins located southeast of Paradis.

Castol’s Folly features a handful of fun diversions, but your goal is to reach the very top, achieved by simply following the path up various platforms. You’ll eventually wrap around toward the northwestern corner of the island after making some heartstopping leaps. Before reaching the very tip-top, you can find The Philosopher’s Riddle embedded in the ground beside some pink mushrooms.

I’ve already picked up the sword, so enjoy my detailed drawing below. I think I have a future in art, honestly.

With The Philosopher’s Riddle in hand, you’re ready to head back into The Living Lands and start slicing and dicing your foes with faster attack speed. Godspeed.

.