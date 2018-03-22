This July, Japanese peripheral maker Hori is releasing a Joy-Con with a proper D-pad. Thank goodness for that! You will, however, have to trade some standard features for it.
The current left Joy-Con features face buttons as does the right one. But if you mostly play in handheld mode, a left-side D-pad might be more comfortable. Hence, why Hori is selling a left Joy-Con with a D-pad.
Note that it can only be used in the handheld mode and doesn’t have acceleration, gyro sensor or vibration features.
According to 4Gamer, it’s priced at 2,678 yen ($25.36), and there’s currently no word of an international release.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.