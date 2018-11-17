Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you’ve played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then you know that the game has a particular love of a single, solitary cuss: maláka. It means something between “jerk” and “asshole,” and it apparently fits in nearly any situation. And now there’s a supercut to show off the plenitude of the curse word.

There might be some spoilers in this video depending on what you consider a spoiler. You’re warned!

Youtuber user YouKnowWho has assembled a veritable smorgasborg of Kassandra and other characters yelling the word at each other, and it’s actually surprising how many use cases there are for it. Additionally, while I don’t know any Greek, ancient or otherwise, it is neat to pick up the tenses of “maláka” simply through watching all the ways that it gets used.