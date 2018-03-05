Final Fantasy XV may be one of the strangest video games ever created, in large part because the developers have spent the past year and a half updating, changing, and adding new features to the game. And as of tomorrow, there’ll be a whole new story in the final act.



We already knew that the upcoming Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV (which launches tomorrow alongside the PC version) would add new bosses to Chapter 14, which takes place in the ruins of Noctis’s hometown of Insomnia. What we didn’t know was that director Hajime Tabata and crew put in a whole new scene, one featuring Luna and all of the big, beautiful summons.



Thanks to an early leak, you can see most of the new Chapter 14 stuff in this video. Skip to 5:35 for the big new scene, which takes place after the new Cerberus boss fight. You can see the three new “Rulers of Yore” bosses right after that.

I loved Final Fantasy XV when it launched and still do, but with every new patch, update, and feature, it really feels like anyone who played the game in those first few months got a raw deal. We’ll be checking out the PC version tomorrow when it goes live and we’ll let you know then how it runs and all that jazz.