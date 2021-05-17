Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Final Fantasy XIV's Getting Electric Guitars Two Ways

fahey
Mike Fahey
1
Save
Alerts
Elves and dragonkin shredding electric guitars, as they do.
Elves and dragonkin shredding electric guitars, as they do.
Image: Square Enix / Kotaku

In a move that makes complete sense given the amount of electric guitar that shows up in the online RPG’s soundtrack, Square Enix has partnered with Fender to create an official Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster, both as a physical instrument you can purchase, and a virtual one playable in game. In other news, I am leveling a new bard.

Advertisement

Announced during this past weekend’s Digital Fan Festival 2021, the Final Fantasy XIV Fender Stratocaster is a limited edition version of the iconic electric guitar, sporting blue and purple “crystal” accents and a game logo on its neck. It’s not the most striking Stratocaster I’ve seen, and it wouldn’t scream Final Fantasy to me if not for the logo. But Fender has been making these for ages and I’m sure it’ll be quite nice. Pre-orders will open before the end of the year and will ship in early 2022.

A guitar.
A guitar.
Photo: Fender

Much more exciting to me as a Final Fantasy XIV player is the virtual version of the Stratocaster that will soon be joining the game’s line-up of bard performance instruments. Players will be able to perform music with five different audio tones using the electric guitar, with advanced features like pick slides and mute effects at the ready.

Start Your Day To The Soothing Sounds Of These Astounding Final Fantasy XIV Bards

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN

In celebration of the latest addition to FFXIV’s musical repertoire, which I’m hoping launches with May 25's patch 5.5 update, I’ve created a new character specifically for shredding out.

Remember his name.
Remember his name.
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Advertisement

His name is Raccoon Davis, and while he’s just a lowly archer right now, in eight more levels he’ll be another insufferable Lalafell bard in the ever-growing army. Rock on, my Final Fantasy friends.

.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

daku
MisterDaku

Yet another reason for me to resub. Looks like I’m hopping back in come payday.