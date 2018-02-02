Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, a remastered version of the 2006 PS2 classic, came out on PC yesterday. Good news: the port is pretty solid.

As a brand new PC Expert, I spent an hour this afternoon playing through the opening of FFXII on PC. After switching the framerate cap to 60—it starts at 30 by default—I was able to play at 1440p with no framerate drops the entire time. It looks lovely, and it’ll be hard to go back to the PS4 version after playing the game at 60fps (even though I’ve sunk 30+ hours into that one).

Some Steam users have complained about getting stuck on 2x mode, but I haven’t experienced anything like that. You can switch to 2x speed by hitting F2 and 4x speed by hitting F3, or go back to normal with F1.

The PC port also supports a DualShock 4 right out the box, and even gives you the option to switch between X and O as your confirm button. Other options include depth of field, anti-aliasing, and a bunch of other technical toggles that will no doubt please hardcore players.

