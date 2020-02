While it’s unclear what the hell happened to Carbuncle in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the Chocobo summons looks like it’s taking a page out of Dragon Ball.



Chocobo has varied over the years, but there have been different twists on the design, but the Final Fantasy VII Remake design looks like it has a Super Saiyan ‘do:

The Chocobo chick summons really does have that Super Saiyan flair.