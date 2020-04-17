Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Final Fantasy VII Remake might be set in a fantasy world Gaia and have stupid doors, but that doesn’t make the game lacks realistic air conditioning units.



Players have noticed all the A/C units throughout the capital city Midgar. Similar units are seen throughout modern-day Japan, where central air is uncommon for apartments and houses, so it’s interesting to spot them in-game.

As air conditioning pros pointed out, the game’s A/C units are on point.

Here is the real-world unit apparently referenced in the game. (Below is a 2018 Hitachi model.)

This shouldn’t be totally expected. Final Fantasy XV, for example, brought real-world Japanese police cars and toll booths to its fantasy setting Eos.