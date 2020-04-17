Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

Final Fantasy VII Remake might be set in a fantasy world Gaia and have stupid doors, but that doesn’t make the game lacks realistic air conditioning units.
Players have noticed all the A/C units throughout the capital city Midgar. Similar units are seen throughout modern-day Japan, where central air is uncommon for apartments and houses, so it’s interesting to spot them in-game.
As air conditioning pros pointed out, the game’s A/C units are on point.
Here is the real-world unit apparently referenced in the game. (Below is a 2018 Hitachi model.)
This shouldn’t be totally expected. Final Fantasy XV, for example, brought real-world Japanese police cars and toll booths to its fantasy setting Eos.