Final Fantasy VII Has Been Upscaled To HD Using AI

Image : Final Fantasy VII

If you want to play Final Fantasy VII in HD on your PC you could wait for the remake to get ported, or you could play the original game using this mod that employs artificial intelligence to upscale its visuals.



While I’ve written about witchcrafty efforts like this previously—with this game, even!—this latest effort by Satsuki Yatoshi uses “deep learning techniques” to transform the game’s low-res pixels and polygons into a look that’s much sharper, and constitutes a big improvement over older efforts, especially since this is much easier to install and get running.

Advertisement

“The main goal of the SYW mod is to get as much as details as possible without having an oversharp and overclean effect”, the mod’s YouTube page says, “also to keep the rendering as natural as possible and constant in quality across the whole game.”

So basically, it’s going HD without going too HD, to the point where everything starts to look a little too clean and weird and gross.

You can download it here.

(Thanks CHC!)