Today on Highlight Reel we have fishy bad guys, tons of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey clips, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Madden 19 - Crazy Madden Glitch - Dan Harris
- Far Cry 5 (Arcade Level)- Is this the upside-down - Brando43770
- Red Dead Redemption - horsefly - seahn
- Final Fantasy XV (Modded)- Imperial Dropship - loktonlop (Mod by Yusya1204)
- Rainbow Six Siege - This is the worst thing that could happen during a game. - nosraa
- R6 Siege - Runout Denied - TRICKYRapsody
- Forza Horizon 4 - so far I’m really enjoying these online races - MxGinty
- Forza Horizon 4 - weird rule free zone - (direct file) Tohru Rokuno
- Forza Horizon 4 - (direct file) Killer_Walrus
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - death by dialogue - BoogilyWoogily
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Is That Really Necessary? - Reiner Hennessey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Direct File) - Liberator
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - a real fisherman - Hakiro
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- You have reached the high seas - (direct file) BattleGoff
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - I’m watching you - purspike
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - I like my npcs Well Done - Chris Crowe
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - So I somehow triggered a glitch in #AssassinsCreedOdyssey to swim in midair… - MrGreenToS
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Boar Fight Invisible - (direct file) Jon Jun
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!