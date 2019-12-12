Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition was supposed to be out this year, but has now been delayed to summer 2020. “We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible,” writes Square Enix.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition was supposed to be out this year, but has now been delayed to summer 2020. “We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible,” writes Square Enix.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.