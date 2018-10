Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Series co-creator Ed Boon shared a very cool video earlier today, showing some behind the scenes action from Mortal Kombat 3's motion capture filming.



Bit and pieces of this kind of stuff tend to pop up every now and again (like the MK1 photos we posted in 2014), but this is particularly great, because it doesn’t just show the filming itself, but loads of make-up and costume work as well.