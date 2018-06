Image: Fila Korea (Facebook)

Earlier this year, Fila released official Pokémon sneakers in South Korea. They looked great, I thought. Fila now has a line of PUBG gear for the country. It seems alright. I guess.



To be honest, I’m not sure what I was expecting!

Image: Fila Korea (Facebook)

Image: Fila Korea (Facebook)

Image: Fila Korea (Facebook)

Image: Fila Korea (Facebook)

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this.



[Thanks Sang for the tip!]