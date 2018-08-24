Eighteen-year-old YouTuber Trevor Heitmann, aka “McSkillet,” reportedly caused a massive accident yesterday in San Diego, California when he drove down the wrong side of a freeway and his car collided with another vehicle, killing two people and injuring one other. He also reportedly died in the crash.

Police have not yet officially confirmed that Heitmann was the driver, but a spokesperson told Kotaku that was likely the case. Heitmann’s classmates also identified him to Fox San Diego as the driver who caused the crash. In a YouTube video late last year, Heitmann had showcased his black McLaren 650s sports car—the same make and model of the car that caused the accident.

Heitmann was known in the gaming world for said YouTube channel, where he went by McSkillet and primarily published videos about CounterStrike: Go. He had over 870,000 subscribers but had not released a video since March of this year.

To press, the San Diego California Highway Patrol said that an 18-year-old had been driving a black McLaren sports car at over 100 MPH, which crashed directly into an SUV, killing a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter. Six other vehicles were also involved, and two combusted in flames.

Heitmann, who was also heavily involved in the CounterStrike gambling scene, made headlines in 2016 after he posted an April Fool’s joke video that led to major swings on the game’s marketplace.

A few minutes before the crash, local San Diego news outlets reported a black McLaren slamming through the gate of an elementary school and nearly hitting some witnesses, although nobody was injured.