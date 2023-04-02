Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Final Fantasy XIV Expansion Now Free To Download

Stormblood is free for anyone who wants it, though it won't be free forever

By
Luke Plunkett
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The cover art for Stormblood
Image: Square Enix

Because Final Fantasy XIV has somehow evolved into one of the biggest video games on the planet, Square Enix has decided to grab some of its older content out of the back of the fridge, reheat it in the microwave for a bit and serve it up to a whole new audience of players who probably weren’t around when it was first released.

Watch
Hollow Knight: Silksong’s New Gameplay Trailer Is Living Rent-Free In Our Brains
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Team Ninja's Next Game Is Giving Me Sekiro PTSD
December 27, 2022
This Hearthstone Deck Will Kill You In One Turn
August 4, 2022

I’m talking specifically here about the game’s second major expansion, Stormblood, which was released six years ago as a premium piece of downloadable content, but which for the next few weeks will be made available for free (provided you’ve already got a paid subscription, they’re not just giving it away to free/trial players).

Advertisement

As the game’s site points out (thanks, Eurogamer), the free offer runs until May 28. Importantly it’s not free-to-play, it’s free-to-download, so provided you grab it before that deadline you’ll be able to play it whenever you want.

It’s good for both the console and PC versions of the game, though as this official FAQ points out, you need to make double sure on PC that you’re downloading the correct edition, as only the Steam download will work if you bought the game on Steam, etc.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV
42% Off
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV

Incredible visuals
This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

We reviewed the game back in 2017, and said:

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the best massively multiplayer online role-playing games going, one of the few able to maintain a monthly subscription model in a day when even an Elder Scrolls MMO has to go free-to-play. Stormblood’s epic narrative, gorgeous new locales, spectacular battles and some fresh gameplay mechanics make a great game even better.

I am never going to finish it and no one can make me.