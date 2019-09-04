“Who the hell is Terry?” thousands of Super Smash Bros. fans all asked in unison just one moment ago. Well, according to Nintendo, he’s your next Smash fighter! Also, you know, a 30-year-old video game character from another well-respected franchise.

Today’s Nintendo Direct brought news of the fourth highly anticipated Smash fighter. Terry Bogard is a macho-man American from Fatal Fury, a fighting game first developed by SNK in 1991. Although he’s been around for three decades, he’s not as well-known as, say, Goku or Waluigi, just as some random examples.

When news leaked earlier this week that the next fighter could be from an SNK title, across channels for Smash fandom, a resounding Huh? could be heard. There would only be one more mystery Smash fighter after this one, they believed, so the stakes were high. Thankfully, Nintendo just told us that they’re making more Smash DLC than the previously-announced six total, including the three already in the game, Terry, Banjo & Kazooie and one more mystery fighter. The news should soften the blow for the haters.

We don’t know much about how Terry plays yet, but we do know he’s coming to Smash in November. On the bright side, Banjo & Kazooie are coming to the game tonight.