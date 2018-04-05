Today on Highlight Reel we have tons of glitches, devil summoning, fantastic sniper shots, and much more!
- Sea of Thieves - skull doesn’t like shittalking - Jamison0614
- Breath of the Wild - I tried seeing if you can catch a boomerang in slow motion. After about an hour of failures, here is the result. - Paradox_Guardian
- Fortnite BR - HOWWW - Likandoo
- Monster Hunter: World - So it’s a white Kelbi, can’t be that hard - Steinmaniah
- A Way Out - LoomerPlanitia
- Overwatch - DVA in voice chat - “Guys I wasted my ult sorry” - PicassoOverwatch
- PUBG - Mid-air bike snipe - a1esso
- PUBG - My friend saved my ass with a sick crossbow headshot - marmite22
- Far Cry 5 - I knew something was off - rjoor
- Far Cry 5 - Beyblade - WeasleFire
- Far Cry 5 - You just need to spook ‘em a bit - TonyElTigre42
- Far Cry 5 - Legolas - LentvLentv
- Far Cry 5 - Um. - That Hybrid Guy
- Far Cry 5 - hi there - Neon Pyre
- Far Cry 5 - whoops - Danny Miles
- Far Cry 5 - Far cry 5 rocket glitch - Kettlebros
- Far Cry 5 - How Do You Rocket - Danny Suckerberg
- Far Cry 5 - Ubisoft, thank you for the incredibly immersive AI in Far Cry 5. - Thulm—
- Far Cry 5 - why the .50 cal is the best (and luckiest) rifle in FC5 - indexx_
- Far Cry 5 - What’s that boy?! - PandaCrumbs
