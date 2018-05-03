Today on Highlight Reel we have Far Cry terror, racing moments, Titanfall 2 shots, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Monster Hunter: World - Gotcha! Or not..? - TPBJon
- IRacing - Lucky close call - tassigabriel
- Need For Speed Payback - _20180430110743 - Edward
- F1 2017 - When you realize you won’t make the corner - @NevCee
- Fortnite BR - I dodged a snipe with the new fortnite emote! (Contains Enemy POV and multiple angles) - Kris Hillier
- Rainbow Six Siege - not today Pulse - DeadlyxBear
- Sea of Thieves - I like my captains bONeLeSs - LesserYashar (featuring Alphawolf5657)
- Titanfall 2 - Totally Calculated Ricochet Collateral - Skar and Scarlett
- Fallout 4 - the end result was the same - window_cleaner
- Far Cry 5 - LummoxOcara
- Far Cry 5 - Plane Crazy - KAL YARN
- Far Cry 5 - the most OP weapon in farcry 5 hard mode - Tentacle Fun Time
- Far Cry 5 - (direct file) Hugo Campas
- Far Cry 5 - By Far the scariest experience i’ve had in Far Cry 5 haha -Kien
- Far Cry 5 - The Horror Hole - NΞWTYPΞ
- Lone Echo - weird glitch - Sam L
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!