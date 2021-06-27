Far Cry Needs More Sausage Rolls

Image : Mojo Swoptops

I know Watch Dogs just had a game set in London, but it had made-up store names. If Ubisoft are going to do British video games, they need to do it right.

This Greggs was created in the Far Cry 5 editor by Mojo Swoptops, and if you’re American and struggling to wonder why there’s a store called Greggs and why it has so many Gs, just know that this is a bakery chain and it is one of the few things holding a fractured United Kingdom together at the moment.

It’s a shame they had to use so many burgers instead of sausage rolls on display, but as a modder you can only do the best you can with the tools at your disposal. The overall aesthetic and vibe of the place is perfect, and that’s all we can ask for.

Below is a video showing how the Greggs was made in timelapse, which if nothing else is wonderful for showing just what you can do with the game’s editor when you know what you’re doing.

If you’re British and wanting more of this kind of content, then you are in luck. Mojo Swoptops spent the last lockdown recreating a...Tesco car park:

And for a more international flavour, here’s Animal Crossing’s Resident Services building:

Or The Shire from Lord of the Rings, and...look, I could keep pasting videos here all day, or you could just head to their YouTube page and check them all out yourself.