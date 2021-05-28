Far Cry 6 Out October 7, First Gameplay Trailer Released

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Today, Ubisoft revealed our first good look at the gameplay of Far Cry 6. It included a missile-launching backpack, guerrilla warfare, and a bunch of guns.

Ubisoft also shared Far Cry 6's release date. The open-world shooter launches on October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

During Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 livestream, we learned more about the game’s main character Dani Rojas. Your main character can be either a man or woman and you’ll be able to customize them further as they move up the ranks of the revolution. Rojas will be able to sneak around the island, offering bribes or hiding their weapons to pass by government troops. You’ll be able to create unique weapons using junk. One weapon even fires CDs at enemies while playing music (we heard “Macarena”).



Announced back in July 2020, Far Cry 6 is set on the small, fictional island nation of Yara, which according to Ubisoft is heavily inspired by real-world Cuba. The game’s main villain is Antón Castillo, a ruthless dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian). Far Cry 6 was originally planned to be released in February of this year, but was delayed due to “production challenges related to working from home” during the covid-19 pandemic.

